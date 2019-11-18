Matsogi Championship concludes at TSUS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) in collaboration with Matsogi- Do Federation hosted 18th State Matsogi-Do Leo Championship 2019 in the school premises, here.

340 students from different schools, including 74 students from the host school came together and competed in the Championship. The participating schools included Jodhamal, JKMS, Army school Bidi Badi, Sarswati Pubic School and Heritage to name a few.

Schools from Udhampur and Kathua were also part of the event. Independent entries were also a part.

The chief guest on the closing ceremony was Choudhary Lal Singh, former Minister, while the guests of honour included retired Col Shiv Choudhary, Kuljeet Jamwal, Chairman Chess and President Basketball Association, Raju Pahalwan, General Secretary Wrestling Association, besides KD Singh, Dr Haridutt Shishu, Trustee of the School, Sanjeev Gupta and MD Rajni Gupta.

The ceremony witnessed brilliant Matsogi performance by the students.

The second runners-up was Stephan International School, the first runners-up were Banyan International School, while the students of The Shri Ram Universal School were declared as the winners and lifted the trophy.

The chief guest felicitated the winners which included 3 gold (Arya, Manav, Suhana Vaid), 7 silver and 22 bronze.

The chief guest honoured all the winners with the medals and congratulated the schools for the participation.