Champions Club, Lachhipora HC register victories

5th Shaheed Banda Singh Bahadur Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Champions Hockey Club and Lachipora Hockey Club Kathua registered emphatic victories over their rivals in the ongoing 5th Shaheed Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament, being organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat (KSS) Jammu under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakhu Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here.

In the first match, Champions Club defeated Bandhurakh Hockey Club by four goals to two (4-2) via tie-breaker.

In another match, Lachhipora Hockey Club Kathua crushed AKS Club by five goals to nil (5-0).

Prominent among the dignitaries present during the matches were SS Bali, retired Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Karamjeet Singh, Organising Secretary of the Tournament, Baba Harbans Singh and Inderjeet Singh.

The officials of the tournament included Harmanan Singh, Manish Kumar, Anjali Thakur and GS Bakshi, Tournament Director.