GD Goenka holds Literary Fest with fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 19: GD Goenka Public School Jammu, governed by Om Prakash Bansal Charitable Trust hosted Inter School English Literary Fest 2019 with great fervour and poise at Goenkan acres, here. A total of 19 renowned CBSE schools, namely APS Akhnoor, APS BD Bari, APS Damana, APS Ratnuchak, Birla Open Minds International School, Jammu, Doon International, DPS Nagbani, Heritage School, IDPS Jammu, Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu, Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua, KC Public School, MH DAV Akhnoor, MHAC Nagbani, Springdales School, Stephens International School, Rich Harvest School and GD Goenka Public School, Jammu.

The Head boy of the school, Yashvardhan Rathore and the Head girl Tawishi Malhotra presented the welcome address. The Principal of the School, Rajesh Rathore welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

After the Welcome Address, the programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Thereafter the audience got enthralled to witness the mythological ‘Ganesh Vandana’ presented by the students.

The literary Fest 2019 format included 8 Literary Genres, namely, Turn Coat Debate (Turn The Tables) for classes IX and X; Theatrical Pot Pourri for classes XI and XII; Play Hamlet for classes VIII; Picture Perfect for class VII; Lingua Franca Teasers (Vocabulary Quiz) for class VI: Spin a Yarn for class V: Spell Bee for class IV and Show and Tell for class III. Goenkans presented RAP Performance depicting the sad plight of Acid Attack Survivors.

The Literary Fest 2019 witnessed a fair judgement in all the categories. The escorting teachers from all the 19 schools, barring G.D Goenka (the host school) were entrusted with the responsibility of judging all the literary activities.

GD Goenka Public School Jammu was adjudged the Champion with 27 points, whereas APS, BD Bari was adjudged the first runners-up with 13 points and Doon International School, Jammu was declared as the second runners-up with 8 points.

The Prize Distribution was graced by the chief guest, SK Singh, Master Trainer CBSE, and Rajesh Rathore, Principal of GD Goenka School.

The Chief Guest Mr Singh appreciated all the participants for their splendid performance and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

The vote of thanks was presented by Radhika Sharma, the Senior Coordinator of the School.

The mega event culminated with the singing of the National Anthem.