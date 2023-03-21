Marathon organized on Day-3 of ongoing Festival

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Mar 21: District Administration in collaboration with Mission Youth J&K and District Youth Services and Sports organized ‘Kishtwar Marathon’ on Day-3 of the ongoing ‘Youth Festival’, here today.

A total of 400 sports lovers and athletes besides students hailing from Kishtwar and various other districts of Jammu division took part with great enthusiasm and passion.

The marathon was flagged off by the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav in the presence of DySP Dr Zai-Ul- Haq, DYSSO Kishtwar and staff from Dak Banglow Kishtwar.

The eight kilometers marathon was tracked on the Kishtwar -Paddar National Highway passing through Kokila Chowk Kuleed and Zellna village and then passing through Sangrambhatta village via Butt Petrol Pump Morh and culminated at Chowgan Ground.

Ravi Dass from Udhampur won the marathon with clocked timing 18:18 minutes, while Ritik Sharma of Kathua and Akshey Sharma of Udhampur also finished the marathon with clocked timing 19:19 and 21:11 minutes respectively and were announced as 1st runner up and 2nd runner up, respectively.

Among girls, Supriya Shan, Priya Rani, Anisa, Anjali and Kum Kum Parihar besides a total of 200 participants including kids and others completed the marathon successfully.

The chief guest gave away cash prize of Rs 20,000 to the winner, while Rs 10,000 was given to 1st Runner up and Rs 5,000 was awarded to 2nd Runner up in presence of DYSSO KL Sharma, DySP Dr Zai-Ul- Haq and others.

The DC Kishtwar also encouraged the girl participants and the School kids who participated and completed the marathon successfully by extending words of appreciation for their courage and passion.

The DC made the participants aware about the importance of taking part in games for mental and physical fitness and advised the students to stay away from drugs.

Pertinent to mention that the weeklong Youth festival in the district is full of various revitalization activities for youth clubs and the opportunity to participate has been thrown open for all by District Administration.