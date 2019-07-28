Mankotia organises 9th Marathon against drugs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 28: With a motive to channelize the energy of youngsters in a positive direction, Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal NGO, former MLA and National Panthers Party President Balwant Singh Mankotia, organised 9th Marathon run in series against drug abuse which commenced from Krimchi Mansar in the wee hours and concluded at Horse Ground.

The marathon was organised by NGO Dogra Kranti Dal (DKD) despite heavy rains. Around 300 youth participated in the Marathon. President DKD Surjeet Singh was also present.

Showing deep concern over increasing drugs at Udhampur on such fast rate, Mankotia said that to make Udhampur drug free is the main objective of organising such marathons and sports activities.

He expressed his anxiety over the spread of ‘Chitta’ named drug at such a fast rate during the past three years due to which many young boys have lost their lives in Udhampur.

He also said that after two months mega Marathon will be organised at Udhampur in which Rs 3100 2100 and 1100 will be awarded to first second and third position winners respectively.

Later, Mankotia felicitated the winners of first three positions. The 1st prize was bagged by Karan Chandeil, 2nd prize went to Arun Chandeil and the 3rd position was claimed by Umar. Also Rs 500 was presented to the athletes who secured positions up to 10th rank.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Ajaz Bashir Sumbria, Amit Khajuria, Sarpanch Ashok Kumar, Sarpanch Hansraj, Naib Sarpanch Randhir Singh, Advocate Mahadeep Singh, Naib Sarpanch Dhani Ram, Panch Jarnail Singh, Ex Sarpanch Rakesh Sharma, Mohan Singh, Deepak Kumar and Satwinder Choudhary.