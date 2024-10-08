Mahmudullah to retire from T20Is after India series

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Tuesday, revealing that the third and final match of the ongoing series against India will mark his last appearance in the format.

He stated that it is the “right moment to move on from the format” for both himself and the team.

“Yes, I’m retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series,” he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India, confirming the speculations.

The 38-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in 2021, stated that he wishes to concentrate on the 50-over format, adding that he had communicated his decision to the relevant parties prior to the series.

“It was pre-decided. Before coming here, I had a chat with my family, coach and captain here, selectors. I conveyed to the board president as well.

“I think it is the right time to move on from this format and try to focus on the one day games coming ahead. Going forward, it is the right time for me and the team as well, looking at the next World Cup.”

The third and final match of the ongoing series will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s next 50 over assignments include series against Afghanistan and West Indies this year before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mahmudullah, who debuted in 2007, revealed that he altered his batting approach in 2016 when he was assigned the role of finisher.

“Before 2016, my average and strike rate in the T20 format wasn’t that great in the format but before before coming here for the T20 World Cup in 2016, we had a practice camp and from thereon, I tried to change my batting approach because I had to bat at number 6 or 7.”

“And I thought if I had to bat here I need to change my approach. I tried to play the finisher’s role from then on.”

The former Bangladesh T20 captain scored 2395 runs in 139 T20I for Bangladesh while picking 40 wickets.

“It (number 7 or 8) is a very tricky place to bat, sometimes you have to finish the game but you won’t be able to.

“But people will highlight the matches that you will be able to finish rather the ones you have. But it is part and parcel of the game,” he stated.

Mahmudullah’s is the second high-profile retirement for Bangladesh in the ongoing tour of India, an unprecedented occurrence in an away series. Another veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had also drawn curtains on his T20 career ahead of the second Test in Kanpur and series against South Africa will be his last in Tests. Like Mahmudullah, he will also play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. (PTI)