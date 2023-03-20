LG attends closing ceremony of 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha attended the closing ceremony of 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship today.

Congratulating all the participants and winners, the Lt Governor said it is indeed an honour for J&K to host the Championship.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tribute to B N Mullik and said this tournament which saw participation of players from around the country is a befitting tribute to him for his exemplary service to the nation.

The teams from various states and CAPFs have strengthened the spirit of unity in diversity and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, said the Lt Governor.

The leadership, discipline, enthusiasm, valor & sacrifice of our brave soldiers & officers of the police & CAPF is an inspiration to the society and people, he added.

The Lt Governor further said that we are continuously working to establish an environment that is conducive to stability, security and economic development of the region.

The Lt Governor shared the development journey of J&K since the last three years.

He highlighted the rapid industrial development taking place in J&K and observed that a new industrial revolution has started in the Union Territory.

The final was played between Mizoram and Assam Rifles in which Mizoram won by 1-0.

Dilbag Singh, DGP, officers of Civil and Police Administration, players, coaches, managers of the State Police and Central Security Forces teams were present.