Ladakh Scouts Jawans lift three trophies

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 9: Ladakh Scouts Jawans won all the top three positions of Ladakh Marathon-2022, Silk Route Ultra (122km) and Khardung La Challenge (72KM), here today.

On the first day of the Ladakh Marathon, two events were held including Silk Route Ultra (122 KM) and Khardung La Challenge (72KM). In the Silk Route Ultra Marathon, 58 runners including 52 males and 6 females participated, which started from Kyagar village in Nubra.

Khardung La Challenge Marathons started from Khardong village in Nubra wherein 197 runners (Male 176 and Female 21) participated.

In the Silk Route Marathon, Rigzin Norbu with BIB No 047 stood first (14:57:09 hours), while Shabir Hussain with BIB No 043 (14:57:57 hours) and Stanzin Phunchok (15:15:54 hours) secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. All the position holders were from Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre.

In Khardung La Challenge (72km) men’s category, Nawaz Hussain BIB NO 7343(06:47:20) stood 1st, while Jigmat Stobdan BIB NO 7342 timing 06:56:35 and Tsewang Kundan BIB NO7341 with timing 06:56:39 remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In the female category, Namgyal Lhamo BIB No. 7388 (08:27:39) and Tsering Yangzon with BIB 7396 with (09:45:06) remained 1st and 2nd respectively.