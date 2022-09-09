Yonex Sunrise Inter-state Badminton C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Yonex Sunrise Inter-state Badminton Championship, organised by J&K Badminton Association, got underway at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The championship is being held under the auspices of Badminton Federation of India and in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul were the guests of honour of today’s event.

In girls single under-19, Shagunpreet Kaur (Chandigarh) defeated Kanika Balhara by 2-0, Krishika Mahajan (J&K) beat Ishita Negi (Delhi) by 2-1, Mahnoor Kaur (Punjab) trounced Pakhi (Himachal Pradesh) by 2-0, Unnati Jaral (J&K) got better of Tiya Dabas (Delhi) by 2-1, Anmol Kharab (Haryana) beat Bharti Sharma (HP) by 2-0 and Mili Verma (Chandigarh) trounced Suhasi Verma (Rajasthan) by 2-1.

In boys single under-19, Abhinav Manglam (Delhi) beat Vaibhav Mehra (Chandigarh) by 2-0, Manish Phogat (Rajasthan) trounced Bhavdeep Singh (J&K) by 2-0, Akarshit Sharma (Punjab) beat Shivansh (HP) by 2-1, Kartik Jain (Rajasthan) defeated Aumkaran Sharma (Haryana) by 2-1, S Ginpaul (Delhi) defeated Shikhar Ralhan (Punjab) by 2-1 and Harshit Nautiyal beat Ibrahim Qureshi by 2-0.