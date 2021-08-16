Krishika excels in District Badminton C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Krishika Mahajan of Delhi Public School Jammu brought laurels to the School and her parents by winning Silver medal in women’s category in the 36th Jammu District Badminton Championship-2021.

The championship was organized by District Badminton Association at Police Line Badminton Hall from August 11 to14 wherein Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Sharma was the chief guest.

The chief guest felicitated the winners including Silver medallist, Krishika Mahajan for her outstanding performance.