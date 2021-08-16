Jammu Sports beats FCC Marheen by 3 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Jammu Sports trounced Friends Cricket Club (FCC) Marheen by three wickets in 2nd match of the 3-match series, being played at KC Sports Ground, here today.

The FCC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, the FCC gave target of 153 runs in stipulated 40 overs wherein Arman made highest 47 runs off 110 balls.

In reply, Jammu Sports chased the set target by losing only eight wickets and registered three wickets win over the FCC Marheen. Parneet scored highest 35 runs, while Rajvir Jamwal, Ajay and Damanpreet Singh contributed 18, 17 and 26 runs to the total respectively.

Vinayak was declared as man of the match for his outstanding bowling performance as he secured three wickets.

The final match will be played between both the teams at the same venue on August 19.