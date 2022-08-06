KNIT students excel in Fit India Quiz

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Ritik Katal, Vasudev Singh Jamwal and Raj Kumar Malhotra (Lecturers) from Kotwal National Institute of Teaching (KNIT) represented Jammu and Kashmir in the national level Fit India Quiz competition at Mumbai and won the prize of Rs 2.5 lac in the event.

About 40,000 schools participated in the competition from the entire country. About 400 above schools participated from J&K among which KNIT was the only school qualified from the national level by beating Army Public School Akhnoor, Army Public School Janglot (Kathua), GGHSS Sunderbani in the finals at UT level competition.

This was possible only because of the great efforts of Lecturer Raj Kumar Malhotra and his great passion towards guiding the students to qualify for the quiz competition in Mumbai. Ritik Katal, Vasudev Singh Jamwal and Raj Kumar Malhotra (Lecturer) participated in the national level event. They ended up at finals and got 2.5 lakhs as prize money.

Principal Bimla Blowria, Director JL Kotwal and staff of the School feel proud of the success of candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the event was launched with the aim to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history.