Indoor Wushu Academy lifts C’ship title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 6: Indoor Wushu Academy lifted the District Srinagar Wushu Championship title, organised by the Wushu Association at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground, here today.

The overall trophy went to District Srinagar Wushu Academy, whereas runner up and 2nd runner up trophies went to Delhi Public School Srinagar and New Convent School respectively.

About 750 players from different Schools and Clubs participated in the championship. Nuzhat Ara Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir was the chief guest, while Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) and Nusrat Gazala were the guests of honour of the valedictory function.

Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar Manager TRC Turf, Iqbal (Manager Indoor Sports Complex Polo view), Nisar Hussain (President Awardee), Aijaz Ahmad Sofi (General Secretary J&K Thang Ta Association), Nazir Ahmed General Secretary J&K Squay and Kamal Kishore (Secretary Jammu) were the special guests.

Medals to the winning players were given by the chief guest and distinguished guests present on the occasion. The chief guest in her speech appreciated the efforts of the District Association for organizing the Championship and providing the platform to the young aspirants.

Kuldeep Handoo congratulated the District Association for the wonderful and grand event. He congratulated all the national and international medallists of District Srinagar, especially women folk like Munaza Gazi, Sadia Tariq, Kaifa Shah, Aliza Shah, Heena, Soliha, Khushnuma etc.