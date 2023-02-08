Kehli Mandi FC defeats Kootah Club

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 8: Kehli Mandi Football Club defeated Kootah Football Club by 11 goals to 1 in the ongoing 5th Thalora Football League at Thalora Mandi, here today.

Kehli Mandi’s team dominated Kootah Club from the very beginning and took a 5-0 lead in the first half of the game, while in 2nd half, the team again maintained its lead and secured another 6 goals, while the opponent team netted only a single goal during the match.

BJP Mandal Secretary Vikas Sambyal witnessed the match as a guest. He congratulated the players for showing good sportsmanship and encouraged the youths and said that such sports competitions should be held continuously so that the youth can stay away from bad habits and stay physically fit too.

Manav Singh, Aman Singh, Digvijay Singh, Roni Singh and Sourav Sambyal were present on this occasion.