Handball teams selected for Masters Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Jammu and Kashmir Handball selected teams for the upcoming 5th National Masters Games, being organized by Masters Games Federation (MGF) from February 11 to 14 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the formation and announcement of the teams, the participants were presented the playing kits by chief guest, SSP Crime, Rajeshwar Singh and member trustee of Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust.

While interacting with the teams, the visiting guest expressed his happiness over former international and national players from J&K once again representing the Union Territory at the National level.

Team for men: Akshay Khajuria (Captain), Dheeraj Nagpal, Bachan Dogra, Vikas Nanda, Ashutosh Sharma, Chandan Singh, Rakesh Dogra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Rampal, O P Gupta, Kamal Gupta, Gaurav Sharma, Kapil Sagotra, Vikram Dogra, Khursheed Ahmed and Pawan Khajuria.

Women team: Sonia Jain (Captain), Anju Sharma, Atula, Neeti Kour, Sonika Bhandari, Bhawna, Renu Rattan, Mamta Bajaj, Jyoti Sharma, Arti Thakur, Shweta Vaid, Kussam Sharma and Geetanjali Aggarwal.