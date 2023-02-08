49th J&K Badminton C’ship enters Day-4

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: The 49th J&K Badminton Championship entered Day-4 at Badminton Hall MA Stadium, here, organized by Badminton Association of J&K (BAJK) in collaboration with J&K sports Council, today.

The closing and prize distribution ceremony will be held tomorrow of the championship, wherein Rajinder Sharma, Mayor JMC has consented to be the chief guest.

Today’s matches were officiated by Gurpreet Kour, Sukhdev Singh and Bharat Bhushan under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, chief referee.

Among others were present Dr OD Sharma, Irfanullah, Iftiqar Wani, Subash Sharma, DV Sharma, office bearers of the BAJK.

In boys singles under-11, Jaskeerat Singh lost to Aradhya Sharma, Ibrahim Yusuf beat Vivan Singh Chib, Utkarsh lost to Tanishq Pilllai, Harsh Sharma defeated Aradhya Sharma, Ibrahim lost to Tanishq Pillai, Harsh Sharma beat Ibrahim Yusuf (final).

In boys singles under-13, Gopesh Singh beat Murad Tariq, Karishk Mall lost to harsh Sharma and Gopesh Singh beat Harsh Sharma (final), while in girls singles, Suhani Sharma beat Gania Singh in final, while Suhani Sharma beat Shaik Mysha in semifinal and Diamond lost to Gania Singh in semifinal.

In boys singles under-15, Kaniya Sudan beat Tanish Dogra, Gopesh defeated Salman, Murad lost to Harsh, Raghav lost to Kaniya in quarterfinals, while Gopesh lost to Harsh Sharma and Ali Hassan lost to Bhavdeep in semifinals, while in girls singles, Antima beat Suhani and Shambhavi beat Sherya Gupta in semifinals, and Diamond Rajput lost to Sherya Gupta.

In girls doubles under-15, Suhani/Gania beat Gargi & Jessal, Gania/Suhani beat Paavni/Yashswani and Parisha/Diamond lost to Antima/Sherya, while in boys singles, Gopesh Singh lost to Bhavdeep Singh.