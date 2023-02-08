Athletic team leaves for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Jammu District Athletics comprising 11 athletes both boys and girls in under-14 & 16 categories as well as two officials left for participation in the upcoming 18th edition of National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDZAM-2023), here today.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Patliputra Sports Complex Patna from February 10 to 12.

President, Varinder Kaur of District Association and other office bearers wished them good luck.