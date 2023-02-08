Shakir, Abhijeet stand firm as Bengal manages draw; J&K earns 3 points

U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Bengal’s middle-order batsmen Shakir Habib Gandhi and Abhijeet Bhagat stood firm in 118-run partnership to help Bengal manage a draw. Both showed solidity and sublimity in their splendid knocks on the final day of the 4-day match of the ongoing U-25 Men’s CK Nayudu Trophy at Hostel Ground JKCA, here today.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 59/1, Bengal lost two quick wickets of Ayush Kumar Singh and dependable Keswani early in the morning to make it 87/3 in 39.2 overs before riding on a big and solid partnership of 118 runs between Shakir and Abhijeet to score a healthy total of 294/6 before declaring their innings and asking J&K to bat again. Shakir scored magnificent unbeaten century (101) off 179 balls studded with 10 boundaries, while Abhijeet contributed 54 off 132 balls with 6 boundaries. Keswani also contributed patient 45 runs to the total.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar took 2 wickets, while Taizeem Younis Tak, Waseem Bashir, Kawal Preet Singh and Lone Nasir Muzaffar claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 153 in around a session, J&K were 37/3 in 14 overs, thus the match ended in a draw. Shubham Singh Pundir (11) and Kawal Preet Singh (12) were at the crease.

For Bengal, Kaushik Maity took 2 wickets while Vikas claimed one.

J&K earned three points by virtue of the first innings lead.

It may be recalled that Shubham Singh Pundir (189) and Yawer Hassan (102*) shone with bat for J&K and Vishal Kumar captured 8 wickets in the match.