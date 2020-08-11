KCPS students attend Youth Conclave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Eleven students of KC Public School (KCPS) attended ‘Round Square Virtual Youth Conclave’ hosted by Chittagong Grammar School, Bangladesh on the theme ‘Fearless Future Forward’.

The students who took part in the event were Kibriya Gohar, Pihu Bhardwaj, Xena Bandhu, Kamakshi Gupta, Nairaa Gandotra, Maliha Sharma, Sulaksh Mehta, Bhavyta Anand, Suhani Sachdeva, Bani Saini and Samya Vaid.

About 400 participants from various countries participated in the event. The four days’ conference included an academics session in which participants listened to prominent keynote speakers, share their wisdom and later worked with their cohorts to make power-point presentations.

At the cultural night, all participants showcased their talent for the international community. Suhani Sachdeva, Bani Saini and Pihu Bhardwaj of KCPS did the school proud by giving outstanding performances.