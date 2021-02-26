KCPS student develops android devices’ App

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Gautam Sharma, a class 12th student of KC Public School has developed a path-breaking news and chat App ‘Tuneein’ for android devices, which is now available for download online from various portals including Google play store.

The App can help the students aspiring for success in various academic fields and competitive examinations such as UPSC, CSE, NET, JRF and so on.

‘Tuneein’ comes with a feature known as ‘tnews’ which helps users to get thousands of facts at their fingertips. It aims at providing world’s topmost news from various spheres such as sports, entertainment, business, current events, science and technology.

Moreover, it also facilitates users to make free and high-quality chats and calls with highly advanced features like HD stickers and instant messaging etc.

“The app provides authentic news from trustworthy sources and supports Digital India initiative taken by Government of India by changing attitudes and views of the young people by bringing to them an endless stream of relevant and useful information,” said Gautam.

Gautam attributes his success to the supportive management of KC Public School and acknowledges the constructive roles played by Principal AK Mishra and his IT teacher Neha Badyal.