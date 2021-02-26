Premier Football League gets underway at Kathua

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 26: Premier Football League, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Football Association got underway at Sports Stadium, here today.

The first match of the league was played between Hiranagar FC and Stadium XI wherein latter defeated the former by 5-0 goals. In first half of the match, Ajitesh, Vikram and Abhay netted one each goal in 9th, 10th and 29 minutes for Stadium-XI, whereas Sahil scored one goal for Hiranagar FC in 30th minute through penalty kick.

In second half of the match, Abhay netted two goals again in 10th and 31 minutes for Stadium-XI and won the match by 5-0 goals.

The second match was played between JKSCFA Kathua and Kootah Royal FC wherein JKSCFA Kathua got walkover because Kootah Royal FC failed to turn up while the match between FC Falote and FC United Kathua was ended with 1-1 draw with both the teams scored one goal each in the first half.

Moreover, Falote FC defeated Hiranagar FC by 2-0 goals wherein Surjit scored two goals for Falote FC, whereas FC United Kathua got walkover against Kootah Royal FC and Stadium-XI trounced JKSCFA by 5-0 goals.

The tournament had begun on February 22 wherein Vice Chairman of District Development Council Kathua, Raghunandan Singh was the chief guest of the opening ceremony who declared the tournament open, whereas the Premier Football League is being organised under the supervision of Iqbal Singh, I/c Manager Sports Stadium Kathua.