JU fencer leaves for World University Games trials

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Medallist fencer of Jammu University, Udhayveer Singh Chandel today left for selection trials of India University Fencing (M) team for the World University Games-2021, which is scheduled to be held at Chengdu, China.

The selection trials will be held at GNDU Amritsar from February 28 to March 3. Udhayveer had won bronze medal for the Jammu University in Saber event in the All India Inter-University Fencing (M) Championship 2019-20 and 1st Khelo India University Games, held at KIIT Bhubaneswar in the year of 2020, which makes him eligible for the World University Games trials.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu wished him good luck.