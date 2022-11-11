KCPS conducts Trinity College exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: KC Public School (KCPS) conducted the Trinity College London examination in communication skills on November 10 and 11 in the School campus, here today.

More than 100 students were enrolled this year for the exam.

External examiner from London, Fiona Gillies, is in Jammu to assess all the students on the basis of their communication skills. It was a face-to-face interaction with the external examiner. All the students were very well prepared and confident and answered all the questions asked by the examiner.

The students also used different objects to explain their tasks to the examiner and she appreciated the efforts put in by the students. The two days offline examination concluded on a very positive note and the Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary, Vice-chairman Arjun Chowdhary and Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra thanked the examiner for assessing the students of the School on communication skills.

The Trinity training team includes coordinator Saila Bano and teacher trainers Jyoti Vir Singh, Pooja Jain, Rachna Sharma, Monika Dutta, Smriti Gupta and Shalini Koul.