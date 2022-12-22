Kabaddi team leaves for Sub Jr Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: J&K Kabaddi team today left for participation in the 32nd Sub-Junior National Kabaddi Championship (Boys), scheduled to be held from December 27 to 30 at Bokaro Steel City in Jharkhand.

The team will participate under the banner of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association.

Jasvir Singh, chairman, Unique Public Higher Secondary School and Nusrat Gazala, Centre Sports Officer distributed sports kits among the selected players in the presence of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Satish Kumar, Manager Indoor Stadium, Surinder Mohan, General Secretary Kabaddi Association and others.

The team left for National after screening by the officials of J&K Sports Council. President J&KAKA, Anil Gupta wished the teams for the championship.

Team: Deepak Kumar, Jannu Kumar, Daksh Singh, Aryan Sharma, Vishwas Sharma, Nitin Sharma, Pranav Dev Singh, Umar Kamarh, Abrar Tariq, Khan Muteev Manzoor, Saksham and Tejas Sharma, while Gaurav Sharma and Ravinder Singh Bali accompanied the team as manager and coach, respectively.