District Kho-Kho C’ship conducted

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 22: Open District Kho Kho Championship was conducted at District Police Line and Government Degree College Boys, wherein 25 teams from different institutions participated, here today.

Mohammed Sayed Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner was the chief guest, while guests of honour were Mohd Rafiq Jaral, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Udhampur and Anwaar ul Haq, Additional SP and the special guests were Dr Ranjeet Kotwal, ADC, Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO, Kanika Gupta, Distt Social Welfare Officer, Dalip Abrol Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council and others.

The championship was organised under the supervision of District Kho Kho Association.

In women’s category, Girls HSS Udhampur beat Indira Shishu Mandir, AOC HSS beat Nursing College A, GDC Girls B defeated DPS Udhampur, HSS Sewna trounced GDC Neli Nalah, and GCW Udhampur beat Baskar Degree College.

In men’s categorya, AOC beat Nursing Club A, Neeli Nalah College scripted win, Indira Shishu Jib beat DPS Udhampur, Happy Model HSS defeated Nursing College B, GDC Boys trounced AOC and Neeli Nalah College got the better of Baskar College.