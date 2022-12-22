Jain Uni, Osmania, GNDU lift Gold medals

Inter-University Fencing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Jain University, Osmania University and GNDU lifted Gold medals in individual category of foil-women, epee-men and sabre-men in the ongoing All India Inter-University Fencing (M&W) Championship, organised by Director of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, here today.

A special prize distribution function was organized wherein Prof Rajiv Rattan Sharma Director, College Development Council, JU and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director of Sports, GNDU were the chief guests who presented the medals to all the medallists along with Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports, JU.

In finals of foil individuals, C Maria Akshit, Jain University Bengaluru-Gold, Khushi Sameja, LPU-Silver, Syeda Iftiquar Bhanu, AG&SC Bengaluru-Bronze-1 and Tanishka Kathri, GNDU-Bronze-2, while in final epee individual men, Y Lokesh, Osmania Univ-Gold, Shubam, GNDU-Silver, Shankar Panday, R Tagore Univ-Bronze-1, and Th Satish Meitei, Manipur University-Bronze-2 and in final sabre individual (men), Bebit, GNDU-Gold, Chirag, GNDU-Silver, Dhruv Walia Punjab University-Bronze-1 and Suhasbr, University Of Mysore-Bronze-2.

Dr Komal Nagar I/c Assistant Director, Rashid Ahmed Chowdhary, Shottu Lal Sharma, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia and Harinderpal Singh were present during the event.