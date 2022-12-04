Justices Sanjeev, Bharti inaugurates Lawyers Sports Meet’s finals

Legal ‘A’ Star lifts titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: Final day of the Lawyers Cricket Tournament, organised by JKHC Bar Association, was inaugurated by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti and Advocate General DC Raina, here today.

President Bar Association Jammu, MK Bhardwaj along with office bearers including Mohinder Pal Singh Palli, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Aditya Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma president YLA and others were present during the event.

Earlier, the Bar Association welcomed and greeted guests by presenting the bouquets, followed by the guests interacting with players.

The 2nd semifinal match was played between Sachin XI and Manhas Warriors XI, in which Sachin XI after winning the toss chose to bat first. They scored 73 runs in the allotted 10 overs, wherein Surjeet Singh Andotra and Nirmal Singh made 20 runs each and Sachin scored 10 runs, while Sohit took 1 wicket. In reply, Warriors XI chased the target easily and entered the finals.

For the first time, the women’s match was played between Anshuja Power Girls XI and Deepika XI, in which Deepika XI scored 38 runs in 8 overs. Deepika Mahajan scored with 26 runs, whereas Pooja scored 12, while Anshuja Tak, Supriya Chouhan and Mehrukh Syden took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Anshuja Power Girls XI scored 40 runs and won the match by 9 wickets in which Surbhi Gupta made 27 runs and Deepali Arora scored 8 runs, while Deepika Mahajan took 1 wicket each. Surbhi Gupta was declared as player of the match.

The finals match was played between Legal ‘A’ Star and Manhas Warriors XI, in which Legal ‘A’ Star after winning the toss bat first. Legal ‘A’ Star scored 156 runs in the allotted 15 overs. Sheroz made 36 runs and Pranav Kohli & AP Singh scored 33 runs each, while Brigeshwar took 2 wickets, Akhil and Vishal took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Manhas Warriors XI bundled out at 112 runs. Chander Dev Singh scored 45 runs, Piyush made 21 runs, while Sheroz took 2 wickets and Sanjay and Jahanziab Hamal took 1 wicket each. The Legal ‘A’ Star won the final match with 44 runs.