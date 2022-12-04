Chief Justice inaugurates final match of ‘Legal Fraternity

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 4: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated the final match of ‘Legal Fraternity Knock’ out Tournament.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh distributed prizes among the teams.

The final match of “Knock out Cricket Tournament of Legal Fraternity” held at JKCA Stadium, Sonwar was played between High Court Panthers and Lower Court Falcons. The tournament was won by High Court Panthers while Lower Court Falcons were the runners up.

Najum us Saqib was awarded as man of the final match while Ishfaq was awarded as player of the tournament. Besides, the golden bat award for the highest scorer was given to Junaid Ayoub and Judge Jahangir Bakshi won the golden ball award for the highest wicket taker in the tournament.

Awards were given in presence of Jawad Ahmad, Principal District and Sessions Judge/Chairman DLSA Srinagar.

Other dignitaries present were Gowher Majid Registrar Judicial, Gaurav S P North Srinagar, Abdul Bari Joint Registrar Protocol, other judges and Mohammad Ali Khan Branch Manager J&K Bank.

The event was convened by Fozia Paul Secretary DLSA Srinagar/Budgam and was sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited.