JU’s contingent leaves for Khelo India University Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: The University of Jammu’s contingent today left for participation in the Khelo India University Games-2022, scheduled to be held at Bengaluru (Karnataka) from April 22 to May 2.

The Fencing men team of the University qualified for the Sabre team event, Foil team event, Epee team event and Sabre individual event, while the women’s team qualified for the Sabre team event only.

The 16 members contingent comprises Parvinder Sharma (Epee & Foil team event), Gourav Thakur (Epee & Foil team event), Lakshay Sharma (Sabre team event), Siddhant Raina (Sabre team event), Parshant Chib (Foil team event), Udhayveer Singh Chandel (Sabre team & Sabre individual event), Sawan (Epee & Foil team event), Harsh Rajput (Epee team event), Suryansh Sharma (Sabre team event), Mokshika Rana (Women Sabre team event), Jaspreet Kour (Women Sabre team event), Riya Manhas (Women Sabre team event) and Simran Rajput (Women Sabre team event).

Padam Dev Singh (Hockey Coach) and Suniya Arora are accompanying the Fencing (M&W) teams as managers, while Maninder Pal Singh as a coach of the team.

Prof Rajni Dhingra, Dean Research Studies University of Jammu distributed sports kits’ among the players and congratulated the fencers for the upcoming event.

Earlier, JU’s Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Sports and Physical Education briefed Prof Dhingra about the event in presence of Dr Komal Nagar (I/c Assistant Director), Padam Dev Singh, Gagan Kumar, Maninder Pal Singh, Suniya Arora and Ashok Singh Bali.