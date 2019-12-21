Jugal Kishore attends Annual Day Function of Pavanatma Convent

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch visited village Kuthar Manwal and attended Annual Function of Pavanatma Convent School at Kuthar Manwal in Nagrota Constituency.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest.

Welcome note was narrated by Head Boy and Head Girl of the School, which was followed by a variety of cultural items.

Students presented colourful items, flower dance and skits based on day to day activities.

The Annual Day adopted the theme of Social Media “Creative and Destructive”.

Mr Sharma while addressing the gathering at the occasion said that students are the builders of Nation and their education is the basic resource where they have to acquire their fields to serve.

“Their proper education should include moral and co-curricular actives. Teachers play a dual role in fostering student interests,” added Mr Sharma.

Member of Parliament also advised parents to put a check on their children’s activities and make them morally strong.

School administration and staff warmly welcomed the chief guest and thanked him for sparing his valuable time.

Prizes were also distributed among the brilliant students of the school.

Principal PCS Elsit, Father Eugin, Bishop Rev Ivan Alvert Pareira and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.