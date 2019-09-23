Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Sept 23: J&K Judo Association is going to conduct selection trials of Sub Junior judokas on September 27 at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.
The selections trials will be held to select the judokas for nationals to be held at Manipur from October 14 to 19.
Judo trials on Sept 27
Excelsior Correspondent
Editorial
Expedite digitization of Civil Secretariat records
State Cancer Institute at SKIMS
Rajnath flies Tejas
Dengue has ‘arrived’ in Jammu again
Setting up of two Medi-Cities
Millers-officials nexus