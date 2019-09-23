Judo trials on Sept 27

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Sept 23: J&K Judo Association is going to conduct selection trials of Sub Junior judokas on September 27 at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.
The selections trials will be held to select the judokas for nationals to be held at Manipur from October 14 to 19.

