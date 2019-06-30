JU outplays Vodafone XI by a narrow margin of 15 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: In its 16th consecutive victory in friendly matches, Jammu University Employees team trounced Vodafone XI by a narrow margin of 15 runs at Varsity ground, here today.

Batting first, Jammu University scored 122 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Vishal Sudan was the top scorer with 25 runs, while skipper Rajesh Salhotra contributed 19 runs to the total. Avtar and Sunny chipped in with 14 runs each.

In reply, Vodafone XI bundled out for 107 runs to lose the match by a narrow margin of 15 runs. Jagdish top scored with 26 runs, while Parveen contributed 20 runs to the total. Rajesh was the pick of the bowlers from Jammu University, who took 3 important wickets, while Balwant and Avtar bagged 2 wickets each. Vishal Sudan and Sunny also claimed one wicket each.

Team manager Pawan Singh Bhau lauded the efforts of the team for this win.