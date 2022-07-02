JSS’s faculty members awarded as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu’s faculty members were awarded as Innovation Ambassadors by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell in collaboration with CBSE, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and AICTE.

Four Edu-leaders including Harsha Mattu (HoD Social Science), Sarika Sharma (PGT Commerce), Ruhi Bral (Controller of Examination) and Palvi (TGT Maths) of the Sanskriti School Jammu participated in the ‘School Innovation Ambassadors Training Program’ wherein they qualified all the five modules and successfully completed the training program.

The key objective of the program was to make the teachers in the country, change-agents and ambassadors of innovation, and in turn, nurture lakhs of students with innovation capabilities, develop a culture of innovation and lay the foundation of a new and vibrant India aiming to train teachers on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Design Thinking, Product development and Idea generation.

A total of 11390 Schools including remote, tribal and foreign and 57584 Educators were part of this initiative, out of which 12713 people qualified the program. The felicitation of all the Ambassadors took place in an online event in the presence of eminent dignitaries Dr Biswajit Saha (Director, CBSE and Skill Education & Training), Prof. Anil D. Sahasrab Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, AICTE), Anita Karwal (Secretary, Deptt of School Education & Literacy) and Nidhi Chhibber (Chairperson, CBSE).

The Principal cum Vice Chairperson applauded the teachers for their achievement as School Ambassadors and assured that the team of JSS Innovation Ambassadors will act as a catalyst for nurturing the students with innovative capabilities.

She said that students need to be trained in their formative years to think beyond their books with focus on generation of big ideas outreach, event organization, advising and research in the school campus so as to enable students to transform their ideas into viable ventures on the basis of real life situations.