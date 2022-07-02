Police Golf Course thrown open with DGP’s ‘Tee Off’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: The Lake View Environmental Golf Training Park also known as Police Golf Course was thrown open this evening with the Tee off function. Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was chief guest on this occasion.

The DGP was received by ADGP Armed S.J.M. Gillani and other senior police officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Brass Band contingent of J&K Police on his arrival. The DGP then formally threw open the Golf Course by playing the ball from a Tee. Later, the DGP interacted with the senior officers and also with the support staff of the Golf Course on the occasion.

The DGP was presented a memento by ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani on the occasion.

The function was attended by Spl. DG Crime J&K A. K. Choudhary, ADGPs S.J.M. Gillani, M. K. Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGPs Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, M. N. Tiwari, DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, DPT J&K, Shridhar Patil, Senior officers from PHQ/ District Srianagar and Kashmir based Commandants of Armed/IR Police Battalions and other gazetted officer.