JKCA Orange lifts Senior Men’s One-Day title

*JKCA sets example in nurturing cricket talent: Principal Secy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: Parvez Rasool’s magic overpowered brilliance of Henan Malik and Ramdayal to help JKCA Orange thrash JKCA Blue by 5 wickets in the summit clash of Senior Men’s One-Day Tournament at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, here today.

Earlier, put into bat, JKCA Blue scored a modest total of 165 runs in 40.3 overs. Henan Malik was the top scorer with 53 runs, while Ramdayal contributed valuable 46 runs to the total. The duo made a good partnership of 90 runs to take the score to 144 runs, after JKCA Blue were struggling at 54/6, before Nasir Lone struck thrice in the same over to get rid of both these batsmen. Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 19 runs, while Jatin Wadhawan and Suryansh Raina contributed 11 and 10 runs respectively.

For JKCA Blue, Parvez Rasool took 4 wickets by conceding 28 runs in his 19.3 overs, while Nasir Lone captured 3 wickets. Umar Nazir bagged 2 and Shahrukh Dar claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, JKCA Orange, after their early hiccups, rode on a brilliant partnership between Parvez Rasool and Sheikh Usaid to chase the required target in 33.3 overs by losing 5 wickets to win the match by 5 wickets. Rasool scored splendid 77 runs, while Usaid contributed valuable 53 runs. For JKCA Blue, Ramdayal, Sahil Lotra and Ritik Singh claimed 1 wicket each.

Ritik Singh was declared as the best bowler, Henan Malik was adjudged as the best batter. Abid Mushtaq was named as the best all-rounder, Asif Ramzan was declared as the best wicketkeeper and Ritik Singh was adjudged as the most promising player of the tournament.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Department was the chief guest of the valedictory function. He was accompanied by Anil Sharma, Controller of Examination J&K Service Selection Board as the special guest, while former First Class Cricketers Abdul Rouf and Parvaiz Qaiser were the guests of honour, besides Kailash Rathore, Executive Director PowerGrid Northern Region-II and Pinul Koul were also part of the valedictory function. The final match was sponsored by the PowerGrid.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the winners and runner-up teams. He also honoured the umpires and other officials on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar lauded the organisers (JKCA Sub-Committee) for holding the event in a befitting manner and said that the JKCA has already produced International and IPL stuff in Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Parvez Rasool, Ian Dev Singh and Shubham Khajuria etc, adding that with the initiatives like this, the time is ripe to see more and more Umrans blossoming at the National scene.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to promote sports in every nook and corner of the UT and initiatives like this are going to serve as a catalyst in enhancing sports culture in the Union Territory. Apart from raising sports infra at all levels, the Government has framed its own ‘Sports Policy’ for the promotion and welfare of outstanding sportspersons,” the chief guest added.

Earlier, Brig Gupta and Majid Dar welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Anil Gupta said that the Talent Hunt was conducted at four zones in Jammu province and four in Kashmir region including Ladakh. “As part of this cricketing extravaganza, spreading over for three long months, five tournaments viz- Under-19 Women One-Day, U-19 Men One-Day, Senior Women One-Day and U-23 Men One-Day and the Senior Men’s One-Day Tournament today, have already been completed,” Brig said.