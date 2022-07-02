Friends CC, Singh Challenger sail into semi-finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Friends Cricket Club Akhnoor and Singh Challenger sailed into semi-finals round by defeating their opponents-Jammu Strikers and Jourian Warriors by 8 wickets and 41 runs respectively in the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

In the first match which was played between Jammu Strikers and Friends CC. Batting first, Jammu Strikers scored 163 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs wherein Jatinder made highest 53 runs, while Naveen contributed 51 runs. From Friends Cricket Club, Chander Kiran got 3 wickets, while Jeshu took 2 wickets and Sumit Bumra and Rahul Danta shared 1 wicket apiece.

In reply, Friends CC chased the target easily on the loss of 2 wickets in 17.5 overs and registered eight wickets win over Jammu Strikers in which Shobnam Sharma made highest 65 runs, while Rahul Mitthu scored 62 runs and Rajinder Sharma and Sunil Govil contributed 19 and 16 runs respectively. From Jammu Strikers, Saheem got 1 wicket. Chander Kiran was declared as man of the match.

In the 2nd match, Singh Challenger trounced Jourian Warriors by 41 runs.

Singh Challenger scored 210 by losing 7 wickets in 20 overs, wherein Daksh Jamwal made unbeaten 55 runs, while Prithvi Raj made 52 runs and Raj Sharma contributed 45 runs. From the bowling side, Vishal got 3 wickets, while Ritik scalped 2wickets and Sagar and Sandeep shared 1 wicket apiece.

In reply, Jourian Warriors bundled out at 169 runs in 17.5 overs and lost the match by 41 runs in which Sagar scored 37 runs, while Nittin and Randeep contributed 27 and 23 runs respectively. Abhishek made 21 runs. From the bowling side, Stiphen and Prithviraj shared 2 wickets each, whereas Abhinandan, Binny, Rajinder and Raj Sharma clinched 1 wicket each.

Prithvi Raj was declared as man of the match, while Vikas Bali and Dayal Singh were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).