Jr Wing of Jodhamal Public School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: The Junior Wing of Jodhamal Public School celebrated its 15th Annual Day with great zest, vibrancy and elation, here today.

Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion, while Brig Yogesh Kumar Ahuja, Chief Engineer Project Sampark Boarder Roads Jammu was the guest of honour.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to Govt and Simardeep Singh CEO Shrine Board also graced the occasion with their presence.

Aarti Kuthiala, Director of the School and Dr Deep Khare, Principal were also present.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp to invoke God’s blessings. This entailed the welcome speech by the Deputy Head Boy Jodheep Singh.

Tiny toddlers presented a variety of cultural items.

The students exhibited their wonderful performance through play titled ‘Renaissance for Earth’.

The audience was enraptured by the scintillating presentation depicting oneness of humanity through the song “We are the World”.

Vice Principal, Shefali Sanwal congratulated the School Stakeholders for the No. 1 Ranking of the School in the whole of J&K, by the Education World, for the 5th Consecutive year.

Nandan Kuthiala, The Trustee, spoke of the future plans and presented his vision for the progress of the school.

The chief guest in her speech expressed appreciation for the laudable efforts of the Principal and his team.

She also felicitated the students on the occasion.

Ranju Malhotra and Urmila Kaul, Coordinators presided over the Prize Distribution Ceremony.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by the Deputy Head Girl, Osmi Gupta.