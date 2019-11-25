St Xavier drubs SDMP School in close contest

Country CC U-16 School Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: St Xavier School prevailed over SDMP School in a close contest of the ongoing Under-16 School Cricket tournament, being organised by Country Cricket Club and the Project Model Higher Secondary School, Janipur at Country Cricket Stadium, Gharota, near here.

Batting first after winning the toss, SDMP School scored 135 runs in their innings. Mohit top scored with 35 runs, while Rameshwar and Shiv contributed 28 runs each. Bhuvan also chipped in with 11 runs. From St Xavier School, Rajat and Harshit claimed 3 wickets each, while Harshit and Vasu got 1 wicket each.

In reply, St Xavier School managed to chase the target in a close contest, with Rajat and Aryan making the useful contribution of 43 and 34 runs respectively. Vasu and Rohan also contributed to the team’s success.

From SDMP, Rameshwar captured 3 wickets, while Mohit bagged 2. Ankit and Bhuvan also got one wicket each.

The Team coaches Vikram and Vishwas were the guests of honour.

The Organizing Secretary of the Tournament, Sanjay Kumar extended thanks to the teams for showing discipline and sportsman spirit.