Jourian Warriors sails into quarter finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 29: Jourian Warriors trounced Bawa Talab CC by seven wickets in the ongoing Shaheed Lieutenant Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament and entered into quarter-finals round, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Jourian Warriors won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Bawa Talab CC made 123 runs with the fall of all wickets in 1.1overs left from stipulated 20 overs. Shubham made 26 runs, Ankush and Ajju contributed 23 and 25 runs respectively to the total. From bowling side, Sunil clinched four wickets while Ajay bagged three wickets and Randeep, Arvind and Kalu shared one wicket each.

In reply, Jourian Warriors chased the set target in five overs left by losing only three wickets. Kavi made highest 44 runs in 27 balls while Avinash, Anil Choudhary and Aakarsh contributed 24, 16 and 13 runs respectively and Randeep Singh made 11 runs to the total. From bowling side, Bhanu, Lablu and Deepu bagged one wicket each. Sunil was declared as man of the match, while Dayal Singh & Vikas Bali were umpires and Sushil Gupta and Rohit Kumar acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Akhnoor Sports Club under the overall supervision Kr SS Langeh (Gen Secy District Jammu JKCA).