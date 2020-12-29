Mendhar Premier League concludes

*Five Stars wins title of ‘Mendhar Champ’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 29: Mendhar Premier League, organised by Mendhar Gunners, concluded at Mendhar Garrison OP Hill Stadium, here today.

The final match of the tournament was played between Five Stars and MCC in which Five Star team won the title of ‘Mendhar Champ’ by defeating MCC with one wicket. The tournament was started on December 10 wherein nearly 32 teams participated. The purpose of the tournament was to inculcate sportsmanship and camaraderie among the local youth.

The tournament was played on a knockout basis. The first match of the tournament was played between Banolla Warriors and Mendhar Gladiators.

Sena Medal Brigadier Rahul Thapliyal, Commander 25 Artillery Brigade was the chief guest during the closing ceremony. He also awarded both the winners and the runner-up teams with medals and cash prizes of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 to winner and runner-up teams respectively.

Brigadier Rahul Thapliyal emphasised on the importance of games and sports in human lives and the need to harness the potential of youth to channelize their energy in positive direction.

The event was also witnessed by Zaffar Hussain and Wasim Raza vice president of J&K Cricket Association.