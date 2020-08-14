Jourian Warriors outplays KCC in inaugural tie

Akhnoor Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Jourian Warriors outplayed Krishna Cricket Club (KCC) in the inaugural tie of the Akhnoor Premier League, which commenced today at Government Higher Secondary School Akhnoor.

Batting first, Jourian Warriors scored 143 runs by losing 9 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Dheeraj was the top scorer with 27 runs, while Bhanu scored 19 runs and Abhu chipped in 18 runs.

From KCC, Rahul Sharma, Shottu, Vinus and Deepu shared 2 wickets each while Anshu scalped 1 wicket.

In reply, KCC failed to chase the target and bundled out at 133 runs by losing 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Bishan Lal played a magnificent inning of 48 runs, while Bunty Sharma scored 28 runs and Rahul Sharma chipped in 12 runs.

From Jourian Warriors, Deepu was the wrecker-in-chief, who scalped 4 wickets, while Kallu, Sunil, Vishal and Randeep shared 1 wicket apiece.

Deepu was adjudged as Man of the Match.

The match was officiated by Vikas Bali and Dayal Singh as umpires, while Lucky maintained the scorecard.

Earlier, Shilpa Mahajan Councilor Ward Number 5 Akhnoor inaugurated the Tournament along with Sanjay Saraf Councilor Ward Number 7.

Among others present were Rajinder Sharma, Raman Sharma, Jimmy Mani, Sonu Malhotra, Chandan Sharma, Sumit Rajput, Deepak Mangotra, Sharavan Sharma and Rohit Kumar.

The Tournament is being organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the supervision of its president Sham Singh Langeh.