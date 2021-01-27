Jodhamal student awarded with PM’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Student of Jodhamal Public School, Harmanjeet Singh has been awarded with Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 and also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on January 25.

The 13 years old Harmanjot Singh was awarded under the innovation category and was the first student from J&K to win this prestigious award.

A day before the interaction, the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India had declared the list of Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 including Harmanjot Singh of Jodhamal Public School Jammu. The awardee children were from 32 districts of 21 States and UTs.

Earlier, the awardees used to meet the Prime Minister and President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This time the Prime Minister interacted with the awardees virtually, whereas the virtual interaction was compared by Smriti Irani, Union Minister. Harmanjot Singh along with his parents and Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu participated during the interaction.

In the nearly 80 minutes of interaction between the Prime Minister and students, the Prime Minister congratulated them and hoped that they would inspire future generation of students in their respective cities and States. He further added that they should work for a golden future of India. The PM also added that they should strive to inspire the lives of fellow countrymen.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Harmanpreet Singh had developed a Women Safety App – Raksha and this app was selected for the prestigious Silicon Valley Code of Honor Certificate and henceforth got published by Google in the Google play store. He has also achieved number one rank in various International Olympiads and competitions.