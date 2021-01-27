DFA, DWFC script wins in Football Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 27: DFA Udhampur and Dare Wolf Football Club (DWFC) emerged winners in the ongoing Football Premier League, organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Udhampur District Football Association at Subash Stadium, here today.

In the league matches, DFA Udhampur trounced Udhampur United Football Club by 6-0 goals, whereas Dare Wolf Football Club got better of Veteran Football Club by 3-0 goals.

DYSSO Udhampur, Swaran Singh was the chief guest of the day, whereas Sanjay Sharma Volleyball coach welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries, invitees and spectators.

The chief guest stressed upon to stay healthy as Football game is very useful to all of us if played regularly. It is a game of good physical exercise which teaches players about harmony, discipline and sportsmanship, he said.

The tournament was organized under the overall supervision of Shaktish Chopra Manager Subash Stadium Udhampur. Santosh Kumari ZPEO Udhampur, Baljinder Pal Singh (Athletics coach) Manager Bana Singh Stadium RS Pura, Sumeet Sharma general secretary District Football Association, Jugal Kishore (Judo coach), Anita Goswami and many others graced the league matches.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel of officials including Raman Kumar, Rakesh and Kapil Kumar.