J&K’s Ashutosh among 28 players leading after Round-2

Jaiveer Singh FIDE Rating Chess Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Top Seed Navalgund Niranjan of Karnataka, Ashutosh Jamwal of J&K and Hemanth Raam of Tamil Nadu were among the 28 players leading with 2 points each after the conclusion of Round-2 of the ongoing Jaiveer Singh FIDE Ratings Chess Tournament at International DPS School Bathindi, here.

The event is being organized by Crown Trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association.

Meanwhile, 7 more rounds are to be played in this championship in which 120 players are vying for the top honours.

There is lot of enthusiasm among young players of J&K particularly who are playing for getting FIDE Ratings.

The matches were played under the supervision of Baldev Raj,Vice President AJKCA while Raj Kumar DySP Prosecution is the Organizing Secretary of this event.

Nitin Shenvi, International Arbiter is the chief arbiter of this event while Anil Kotwal, Bindu Pathania and Sumit Grover are assisting him.

Kuljeet Jamwal,Vikas Nandaand and Rakesh Gupta were also present on the occasion.

“This will give a big chance to all the unrated players to achieve FIDE Ratings if they score required points against rated players. About 80 players are participating from J&K. Total 9 rounds will be played under FIDE Laws of Chess. All the players appreciated the warm hospitality of IDPS School,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President AJAKA.

Madhu Abrol is the Coordinator of this event while Suminder Singh, Managing Director International DPS School is personally monitoring all the arrangements.

This is the 13th All India level event by All J&K Chess Association.

This event is being held in the memory of Jaiveer Singh Gujral, a promising Chess player of State who died in tragic road accident a few months back.

This mega event was allotted to J&K only after Atul Kumar Gupta, President All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) had requested AICF for allotment of the same.