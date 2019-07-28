Real Kashmir FC holds Kashmir Maharaja to 1-1 draw

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: In the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here

In the first match of Super Division played between Hyderiya FC and J&K SRTC XI, both the teams scored one goal each and the result did not change till the final whistle.

The second match of the Premier Division was played between Real Kashmir FC and Kashmir Maharaja FC. Both the teams played with offensive football trying to create openings and striking at each other’s goal. It was in the 25th minute of the first half, Real Kashmir created a gap at the penalty area and the striker kicked hard at Kashmir Maharaja goal but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

Kashmir Maharaja FC in a counter attack missed an open net chance. The first half saw many ups and downs. In the dying minutes of the 1st half, one player each of Kashmir Maharaja and Real Kashmir were booked for a serious offence and shown a red card. In the second half, both the teams were playing with ten players only. Aiman of Maharaja Sports missed an open net goal in the 65th minute of the second half. But in the 66th minute of 2nd half Kashmir Maharaja FC made a brilliant move and Shahir made no mistake in scoring a goal. Real Kashmir FC in the 67th minute of the second half equalized the score by a free kick from Amir and Naish made no mistake in scoring a magnificent goal. The second half was a game of fluctuating fortunes.

The players of both the teams exhibited quality football and enthralled the audience. Aamir , Shahzaib and Ibrahim of Real Kashmir, while Nabeel and Shahir of Kashmir Maharaja FC dominated the show and won appreciation from the crowd for their quality display.

In the dying moments both the teams tried to find an opening but could not and the high voltage match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).