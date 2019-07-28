Balwinder, Surinder excel in Ludhiana Run

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Balwinder Singh and Surinder Choudhary excelled in the 10 Km Ludhiana Run, being organised by Ludhiana Runner at Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab.

A total 800 runners from abroad and different parts of country participated in Ludhiana 10 Km race held today.

Balwinder Singh bagged second position in the age category of 18-30 years by finishing the race in 35 minutes, while Surinder Choudhary (DySP J&K Police) who was running as Ambassador bagged second position in the age category of 51-60 years by finishing the race in 52 minutes.

Other runners from Jammu who participated in race and emerged successful finishers were Abhishake Gupta, Aakash Gupta and Bheeshm Gupta.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balwinder has six Podium wins in his credit where as this was third podium finish for DySP Surinder Choudhary this year.