JKCA Blue lifts Sr Men’s Multi-Day title as historic cricket event concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Nasir Lone’s brilliant century went in vain as Abdul Samad’s all-round show and Shubham Khajuria’s art with the willow overwhelmed his brilliance to guide JKCA Blue (Jammu Province) to emphatic 9-wicket win over JKCA Orange (Kashmir Province) to lift the title trophy of the Senior Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament at picturesque Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar today.

The conclusion of this tournament marked an end to the historic 3-month long Talent Hunt 2022 and ‘Cricket for Peace’ Cup, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from the month of April this season.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 160/6, JKCA Orange (Kashmir Province) managed to score 327 runs in 66.3 overs in their second essay, thus setting a target of 109 runs for JKCA Blue. Nasir Lone showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a magnificent century (110), while Sheikh Usaid (66) and Zaman Qayoom (52) were the other major contributors.

For JKCA Blue, Abdul Samad was the pick of the bowlers, who took 5 wickets by conceding 47 runs in 7.3 overs, while Ramdayal took 2 wickets by giving away 84 runs in 15 overs.

JKCA Blue rode on explosive Abdul Samad and gutsy Shubham Khajuria and chased the target easily in 11 overs to help their team register an outright victory by 9 wickets. Both the batsmen scored power-packed 51 runs each, hitting some massive sixes also, besides displaying elegance, grace and brilliance. Suryansh Raina was the only wicket to fall, who was dismissed by Parvez Rasool, his only wicket in the match.

Shubham Khajuria was adjudged as the best batter, Abid Mushtaq as the best bowler, Nasir Lone as the best all-rounder, Shivansh Sharma as the best wicketkeeper and Vanshaj Sharma as the most promising player of the tournament.

Hemant Kumar Lohia, DG, Prisons was the chief guest on the valedictory function, while Majid Bhat was the guest of honour. Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA; Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA and Majid Dar, Incharge Cricket Activity Development Kashmir were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Lohia advocated for exploring the raw talent and polishing the existing talent for bettering performance of the State/UT sportspersons.

Speaking on the occasion, both Mithun Manhas and Sunil Sethi urged the players to set goals and get there with hardwork and devotion.

Majid Dar in his vote of thanks, apart from extending thanks to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and the Sub Committee Members of JKCA, thanked the organising committee and the officiating panel for conducting the event in a befitting manner, besides thanking media fraternity for giving wide coverage to this historic event.