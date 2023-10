JKCA announces 15-member squad for Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced Shubham Khajuria led 15 member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here today.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is commencing from October 16 and J&K will take on Baroda in the first match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur, which will be followed by the match against Hyderabad on October 17 at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur.

The Jammu and Kashmir speed sensation Umran Malik will also be the part of the squad. The selected players of J&K team are Shubham Khajuria (C), Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh and Umran Malik.

Standbys are Sunil Kumar, Arya Thakur (Subject to Medical fitness), Musaif Aijaz, Vanshaj Sharma and Archit Mahajan.