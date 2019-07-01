J&K Wheelchair Basketball teams return after making it to QFs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 1: The twin Wheelchair Basketball teams involving both men and women representing State today returned to a rousing reception at Voluntary Medicare Society Campus here at Bemina after making it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

The teams achieved this feat at VIth National Wheelchair Basketball Championship which concluded on June 29, 2019 at Mohali, Chandigarh.

While the men’s team lost quarterfinals on technical grounds, the women’s team competed with only five members.

Waseem Ahmad Dar, captain of Male team, said that they reached quarter-finals after beating Puducherry, Rajasthan and Delhi, but lost to Punjab on technical grounds. The team comprised of Tariq Ahmad Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Irfan Rasool Lone, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Gowher Ahmad Ganie, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Danish Ahmad Beigh besides the captain.

Likewise, the women team that represented the state at the National Championship included Insha Bashir, Captain, who was declared player of the year for her overall performance and motivational skills. Other members of the team included Ishrat Rashid, Shah Rukhsana, Parveena Rasool and Smarty. Ishrat Rasid registered maximum baskets during the three matches they played against Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chattisgarh. However, the only handicap with the team was their numbers and has only five members against the full teams of other states.

The teams were accompanied by volunteers Ishfaq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad besides Mohammad Afzal, an aide from VMS.

The teams were sponsored by Australia based Kashmiri group ‘Australia-Kashmir Inc’ whose representative Mudasir was present at the flag off ceremony.

Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President VMS Dr FA Kaloo, Prof Masooda Yasin, members of EB, VMS, Treasurer A H Banday and M Morifat Qadri, secretary, VMS felicitated the teams.

Shahid Raza, Coach of the teams, was also felicitated and presented a memento by the President, VMS for his painstaking efforts.

In his briefing to the media persons, Shahid said that the team members need regular practice with the ball and the ring to make it to the top.

Meanwhile, Morifat Qadri appealed philanthropists to help the VMS Sports Club to augment its resources to further improve the facilities for the physically challenged sportspersons.