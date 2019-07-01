Devachan Football Club wins 3rd KBR Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 1: Devachan Football club lifts the 3rd Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (KBR) Football Champion League organised by Kunfan Deytsogs Spituk, here.

The month long tournament participated by 24 teams including four women teams was organised to pay tribute to late Kushok Bakula Rinpoche who is often referred to as the Architect of Ladakh.

The final match was played between Devachan Football Club and Singay XI and both the teams managed to score one goal each in their stipulated time but Devachan managed to win the tournament during the penalty shootout.

In the girls category State Football Academy (SFA) was the winner while Delhi Public School remained runner-up.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was the chief guest during the final match of the tournament.

Appreciating the organiser for conducting the tournament to pay tribute to KBR, Jamyang said that this tournament not only helps the youth to remember the contribution of late KBR but it also reminds the youth to be responsible citizen of future Ladakh to carry the dreams and aspiration of late KBR to build a new Ladakh.

Councillors Punchok Dorjay & Lobzang Nyantak, Spituk Sarpanch Dr. Skalzang Dorjay, District Youth Service and Sports Officer Tsering Tashi, Spituk Chokji Lama, CMO Dr Motup Dorje, President Kunfan Deytsogs Spituk and Nambardar Spituk were also present.

On the occasion retired physician specialist Padma Shri Dr Tsering Norbu was felicitated by the Kunfan Deytsogs Spituk.